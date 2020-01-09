10 M. Takata Air Bag Inflators Recalled in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--An additional 10 million air bag inflators produced by Japanese manufacturer Takata Corp. have been put under recall in the United States, documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed Wednesday.

Takata air bag inflators have been found to be behind deadly explosive ruptures of air bags. The company changed its name to TKJP Corp. in 2018.

The defective safety equipment subject to the new round of recalls was supplied to 14 automakers. Many of them have not been fitted onto vehicles, and some automakers have already conducted recalls on their own.

The additional collection of inflators is the final round of a recall scheme agreed on by Takata and the NHTSA in 2015.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]