Japan Imported Auto Sales in 2019 Log 1st Drop in 4 Years

Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Sales of imported foreign-brand vehicles in Japan fell for the first time in four years in 2019, industry data showed Thursday.

Sales slid 3.2 pct from the previous year to 299,439 units, the Japan Automobile Importers Association said.

In January-September, sales were roughly on par with those in the corresponding period of 2018. But a decline in customers following a major typhoon in October caused sales to decelerate in autumn and later.

The annual sales fell below 300,000 units for the first time in three years, but they still remained high, according to the association.

The group said it has not yet clearly grasped the effects of the Oct. 1 consumption tax rate hike to 10 pct from 8 pct.

