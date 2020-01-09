Residential Buildings Completed in 2020 Games Athletes' Village

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Construction of residential buildings in the Athletes' Village for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games was completed last month in the Japanese capital's Harumi waterfront district.

Fully 3,850 residential units with a total of 10,000 rooms will be made available in the 21 buildings in a 44-hectare area, with 18,000 beds to be used for the Olympics and 8,000 for the Paralympics.

Accessibility to the buildings was carefully taken into account when the facilities were designed, because over 1,000 wheelchair users among athletes and related officials are expected to stay there during the Paralympics.

Slopes for wheelchair users were built at the entrances of each building.

Ways to the doors of each residential unit are "not completely flat, but residents will be able to move around very smoothly," an official of the 2020 Games organizing committee said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]