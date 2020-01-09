Abe to Go Ahead with Trip to Middle East

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to visit the Middle East for five days from Saturday as scheduled, informed sources said Thursday.

Abe now believes that the tense situation in the Middle East will be eased after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested in his speech on Wednesday a negative stance on the use of further military force against Iran, the sources said.

The decision to go ahead with the trip is expected to be announced on Friday.

Speaking to reporters at the prime minister's office on Thursday, Abe welcomed Trump's speech as showing self-restraint.

"Japan will continue to make every diplomatic effort to ease the situation in the Middle East and achieve stability in the region," he said.

