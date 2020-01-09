Japan Already in Recession: Private Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese economy is apparently in a recession already, credit research firm Teikoku Databank Ltd. said in a survey report Thursday.

In the survey, the diffusion index for business sentiment among Japanese companies fell 1.1 points from the previous month to 42.5 in December last year, down for the third straight month.

Teikoku Databank downgraded its assessment of the economy from the previous month's view that the economy may have entered a recession.

The research firm predicted that the mild recession will continue.

In the online survey between Dec. 16 and Monday, about 10,000 companies across Japan gave responses.

