Honda N-Box Best-Selling Car in Japan for 3 Years in Row

Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co.'s <7267> N-Box minivehicle topped the new car sales rankings in Japan for the third consecutive year in 2019, industry data showed Thursday.

Sales of the N-Box rose 4.8 pct from the preceding year to 253,500 units.

Minivehicles, with engine displacements of up to 660 cc, dominated the top four spots on the list. Daihatsu Motor Co.'s Tanto came second, with sales of 175,292 units, followed by Suzuki Motor Corp.'s <7269> Spacia, with 166,389 units, and Nissan Motor Co.'s <7201> Dayz, with 157,439 units.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s <7203> Prius hybrid was the most-sold non-minivehicle model, ranking fifth with sales of 125,587 units.

The rankings are based on data from the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

