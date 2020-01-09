Lebanese Authorities Question Ghosn

Newsfrom Japan

Beirut, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Lebanese investigative authorities questioned former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn on Thursday, based on Japan's request made through Interpol, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

The questioning centered on charges filed against him in Japan in relation to the major Japanese automaker, according to the state-run news agency. But the interrogation is believed to be a mere formality as the Lebanese side has refused to meet Japan's request for the handover of Ghosn.

The authorities also questioned Ghosn, who has Lebanese citizenship, over his past entry into Israel for economic deals. Lebanon's government obliges its citizens to boycott Israel.

Ghosn has been indicted in Japan for allegedly covering up part of his executive pay from Nissan and illegally funneling Nissan funds to a Lebanese investment company effectively owned by him through an Omani sales agent. Ghosn fled Japan to Lebanon late last month while awaiting trial on bail.

In an interview with French television channel TF1 on Wednesday, Ghosn claimed that his arrest in Japan was highly political. Ghosn added that he will fight to delete his name from the Interpol wanted list, claiming that there are ways to do so.

