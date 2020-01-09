Japan, Vietnam Agree to Boost 5G Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Hanoi, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Visiting Japanese Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Sanae Takaichi agreed with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Thursday to strengthen the two countries' cooperation to promote the development of fifth-generation, or 5G, ultrahigh-speed wireless communications networks.

They also agreed to work more closely in the field of cybersecurity.

At a time when security concerns are growing over 5G-related products made by Chinese companies, such as Huawei Technologies Co., Takaichi told Phuc that it is important to build reliable 5G networks.

Phuc said that he wants Japanese companies to launch businesses in high-technology and other areas in Vietnam.

Takaichi also said that Japan will support Vietnam's plan to launch an electronic government system. Japan will offer information technology equipment worth 500 million yen in total for the development of the system through its official development assistance program.

