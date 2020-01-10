Tokyo Police Conduct New Year's Drill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Metropolitan Police Department conducted its New Year's exercise in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward on Friday.

In the drill, about 1,700 officers, including riot policemen and policewomen as well as anti-firearms squad members, orderly paraded in front of Meijijingu Gaien Park's landmark picture gallery under the supervision of MPD Superintendent-General Masamitsu Miura and the command of deputy chief Minoru Saito.

The drill was also joined by the Waterfront Response Team, created last year to cope with possible terror attacks in the Tokyo Bay area, where many sports events will be held during the Olympics and Paralympics this summer.

"With the globally watched Tokyo Games looming, I want you to secure the public safety in the capital by getting united to face up to all sorts of challenges with the high spirit you demonstrated during the exercise," Miura said in his address to the participating officers.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]