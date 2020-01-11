Experience of Blindness Offered in Japan before Paralympics

Newsfrom Japan

Ageo, Saitama Pref., Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--Every month, a unique event is held at a temple near Tokyo to help people get a better understanding of visual impairment.

Participants walk through the temple wearing eye masks for a simulated experience of being blind, including having to make better use of the senses of hearing and smell.

The event is gaining popularity not only among people associated with the visually impaired, but also neighbors interested in learning how blind people experience the world, at a time when the Japanese capital is set to host the Paralympic Games this summer.

Minori, a nonprofit organization based in Ageo, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, holds the event every month at the Henjoin temple in the city, with around 10 people taking part each time.

The organizer says it wants people to learn that anyone with visual impairment can be creative and enjoy life. Some participants say that they learned how little they use noses and ears every day, and that they had a better sense of hearing through the experience.

