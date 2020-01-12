Japan Firms Gearing Up for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Businesses in Japan are gearing up to take the opportunity of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer to boost their presence and expand sales.

One factor that may be vital to make the events a success is how to combat the sweltering heat. Amid fears of a scorching summer in Tokyo, the venue for the Olympic marathons and race walks has been changed to Sapporo in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido from the Japanese capital.

Food makers and other businesses aim to make the best use of their products and technologies to help people feel cooler. The Olympics will run from July 24 to Aug. 9, and the Paralympics from Aug. 25 to Sept. 6.

Major food maker Meiji Co., which participates in the Tokyo Games organizing committee's Tokyo 2020 Cooling Project, will send food trucks to areas near competition venues in Tokyo's Daiba waterfront area during the games to sell special ice cream made with its own products, including "Oishii Gyunyu" brand milk and "Bulgaria Yogurt." The ice cream will come with a variety of toppings from its lineup of confectionery.

In trial sales in July last year, the company sold out 400 servings of the ice cream in one day as it gained traction from shoppers as an item enabling them to weather the fierce heat.

