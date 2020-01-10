Japan Govt Admits to Law Violation over Party Guest Lists

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday admitted to violating law over the handling of guest lists for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's annual cherry blossom-viewing parties.

Cabinet Office staff in charge failed to obtain approval in advance from the prime minister for discarding such lists for fiscal 2013-2017, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said.

The staff's action violates the public records management law and Cabinet Office document management rules, Suga told a press conference.

The law requires prior approval to be obtained from the prime minister when destroying administrative documents.

Suga said the government will make all-out efforts to prevent any recurrence of the failure.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]