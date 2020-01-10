Japan Warns of Transportation in Middle East

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said Friday his ministry has called on shipping firms and airlines to exercise caution in operating vessels and aircraft in the Middle East in response to heightened tensions over Iran.

The transport ministry also has urged travel agencies to appropriately inform customers of conditions in the region and carefully consider how to handle existing tour plans to Iran and Iraq, including cancellation.

Akaba vowed to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of ships, aircraft and tourists.

