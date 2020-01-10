INTERVIEW: Kyocera to Roll Out 5G-Compatible Smartphones within Year

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Kyocera Corp. <6971> plans to release new smartphone devices compatible with fifth-generation, or 5G, advanced wireless communications services in Japan within this year, company President Hideo Tanimoto said in a recent interview.

Kyocera aims to meet demand for the high-speed, high-volume network with an affordable smartphone model.

"We are not planning (expensive) high-performance models," Tanimoto said. Prices for the new device have not been announced.

"We expect only to be able to sell 5G-compatible smartphones, as their prices have greatly gone down," he said. The company plans to first release the model in the United States, and begin sales in the Japanese market to coincide with the commercial rollout of the 5G network this spring.

The transmission speed of the 5G network will be up to 100 times faster than that of the current 4G communications network, allowing users to stream video content with high data volumes smoothly.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]