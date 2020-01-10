Pink to Be Color of Tokyo Games Traffic Lanes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--The organizing committee for the 2020 Tokyo Olymic and Paralympic Games said Friday it will use pink lines to indicate special traffic lanes for the smooth transportation of athletes and people related to sporting events during the games period.

Such special lanes will be set up on streets around competition venues in the Tokyo metropolitan area. Blue road signs will be installed by police along the lanes as well.

Solid pink lines will be used to indicate 4.3 kilometers of exclusive lanes for vehicles involved in the events. Dash pink lines will be used for 19.3 kilometers of priority lanes, which ordinary vehicles will be able to use when there are no event-linked vehicles.

Those who ignore the restrictions could be fined.

Routes for transporting athletes and other people involved in the events will total about 1,360 kilometers during the games period from late July to early September in the Tokyo area as well as in other areas.

