Yoshida to Become Aeon President

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese retail giant Aeon Co. <8267> said Friday it will promote Executive Vice President Akio Yoshida to become president, effective March 1, in the first change in the company's top post in 23 years.

Yoshida, 59, will replace incumbent President Motoya Okada, 68, who will step down to become chairman.

With the new younger president-elect, who is in charge of the company's information technology division, Aeon will accelerate efforts to strengthen its digital business.

Yoshida joined Jusco Co., the predecessor of Aeon, in 1983.

After being appointed executive officer of Aeon in 2016, Yoshida took up his current post in March 2019.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]