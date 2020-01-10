PC Demand Surge Expected as Windows 7 Support Set to End

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--Electronics retailers are preparing for a surge in demand for personal computers during the three-day weekend through Monday, ahead of the end of Microsoft Corp.'s support service for its Windows 7 operating system on Tuesday.

Bic Camera Inc. <3048> is encouraging customers to buy replacement PCs, by setting up at its computer sales areas signs counting down the number of days until the support service ends. Additionally, the company is giving up to 30,000 yen's worth of reward points to those who buy select PCs.

Bic Camera saw a 50 pct year-on-year increase in PC sales in the first five days of the new year. "We'll handle (the three-day weekend) with all hands on deck," a public relations official said.

Windows 7 was released in 2009 as the successor to Windows Vista. Free updates to the latest Windows 10 OS ended in 2016.

Electronics makers are calling on users of Windows 7 PCs to switch to Windows 10 machines, as the old system will not be safe against computer virus infections and personal data leaks from Tuesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]