Japan Asks Interpol to Put Ghosn's Wife on Wanted List

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors have asked Interpol to put former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn's wife, Carole, who faces perjury allegations, on its wanted list, informed sources said Friday.

The request was made through Japan's National Police Agency. With Carole, 53, holding Lebanese citizenship, as her husband does, Lebanon's authorities are unlikely to hand over her to the Japanese side, the sources said. The couple is now in the Middle East country.

Ghosn, 65, has been indicted in Japan for a series of alleged financial misconduct, including special breach of trust by the transfer of funds of the major Japanese automaker to Lebanese investment company GFI, which is effectively owned by him, through SBA, a Nissan sales agent in Oman. He fled Japan to Lebanon late last year while on bail awaiting trial.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigation squad obtained an arrest warrant for Carole on Tuesday, suspecting that she gave false testimony during a closed-door interrogation conducted at Tokyo District Court in April last year over its investigations into her husband.

The special squad suspects that Carole attempted to destroy evidence supporting Ghosn's special breach of trust charges by contacting a senior accounting official of the Nissan sales agent and asking people concerned over the matter not to cooperate with the prosecutors' investigations.

