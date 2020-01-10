Lebanon Leaves Open Possibility of Handing Over Ghosn to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Beirut, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--Lebanon's interim Justice Minister Albert Serhan on Friday did not rule out the possibility of the country handing over former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn to Japan.

If a Lebanese court rules Ghosn guilty and prosecutors of the country find special circumstances, it could be possible for Lebanon to send him back to Japan, Serhan told Jiji Press in the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

But Serhan stopped short of referring to any exceptional circumstances that may lead to the handover of the former chief of the major Japanese automaker, who escaped to Lebanon from Japan late last month while on bail awaiting trial for financial misconduct charges.

Japan and Lebanon have no extradition treaty. Serhan said that Lebanon does not hand over its citizens to foreign authorities in principle, suggesting that it is highly unlikely for Ghosn to be sent back to Japan.

Lebanese authorities on Thursday banned Ghosn from leaving the country while asking Japan to provide all investigation materials on him to the Lebanese side.

