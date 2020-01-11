Japan's Yamashita Becomes IOC Member

Newsfrom Japan

Lausanne, Switzerland, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita, 62, was elected a member of the International Olympic Committee at an IOC general meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Friday.

The appointment of Yamashita was approved by a vote of 74 to one at the 135th IOC Session. He is the 15th Japanese who has been selected as an IOC member, according to the JOC.

The IOC now has two Japanese members, also including Morinari Watanabe, president of the International Gymnastics Federation. IOC members have the right to vote on the selection of Olympic host cities.

"I think there are expectations for me to work hard to have the (2020) Tokyo Games remembered as a major success," Yamashita said after the IOC meeting.

Yamashita, the gold medalist in the men's judo open category in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, is the first from Japan's judo world to serve as an IOC member since Jigoro Kano gained IOC membership in 1909. Kano founded Kodokan, the headquarters of the judo community.

