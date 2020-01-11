Japan's Abe Leaves for Middle East to Help Ease Tensions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe left Tokyo International Airport at Haneda on Saturday morning to visit three Middle East countries.

During his five-day trip to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman, Abe will ask leaders of the countries to cooperate to ease tensions in the region.

Confrontation recently intensified between the United States, Japan's ally, and Iran, which has amicable relations with Tokyo. Both sides took military actions.

Before the departure, Abe told reporters that he is "deeply concerned about rising tensions in the Middle East."

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Oman "have significant influence in the region," Abe said. "Japan will engage in its peace diplomacy patiently to encourage dialogue and self-restraint."

