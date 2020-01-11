Hydrogen to Light 2020 Tokyo Olympic Cauldron

Newsfrom Japan

Lausanne, Switzerland, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--The 2020 Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee Friday unveiled a plan to use hydrogen fuel to light the Tokyo Olympic cauldron.

The first such use of hydrogen in the history of Olympics will enable the cauldron to show different colors of flames, according to officials familiar with the matter.

At a general meeting of the International Olympic Committee in Lausanne, Toshiro Muto, director-general of the organizing committee, reported progress in the preparations for the Tokyo Games.

Some IOC members thanked the organizing committee for changing the venues of the marathon and race walk events from Tokyo to Sapporo in northern Japan due to concerns over scorching summer heat in the Japanese capital.

IOC President Thomas Bach praised Japan's thorough preparations to host the quadrennial event. Muto indicated the committee's stance of staying focused until the very end.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]