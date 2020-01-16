Expectations High in Japan with Olympic Year under Way

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Expectations are running high in Japan with the year of the 2020 Olympics now under way.

The Tokyo Summer Olympic Games will run from July 24 to Aug. 9, followed by the Paralympics from Aug. 25 to Sept. 6.

The Japanese capital will host the quadrennial sporting events for the first time in 56 years. Including winter games, the Tokyo Olympics will be the fourth Olympics to be held in the country.

Those who played a part in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics hope that the upcoming games will be as successful as its predecessor was.

"I want to see great excitement and deep impressions like those experienced 56 years ago," says Kazuo Goto.

