Japan's Abe Denies Speculation of LDP Term Extension

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has again denied speculation that he wants to change Liberal Democratic Party rules in order to stay on as LDP president longer than currently allowed.

"I'm not thinking (about such a thing) at all," Abe said in a television program aired Sunday by public broadcaster Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK. His remark was recorded Friday.

"I still have one year and nine months" until the end of the term, he said. "I'm determined to dedicate everything I can to my work."

Abe is in the third consecutive three-year term as head of the ruling party. The long uninterrupted tenure became possible after an LDP rule revision.

The LDP would need to revise its rules again for Abe to serve a fourth consecutive term as party head, thus allowing him to remain prime minister.

