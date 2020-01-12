Officials Agree to Boost Vietnamese Workers in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Danang, Vietnam, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Liberal Democratic Party executive Toshihiro Nikai and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Sunday agreed that their countries will increase Vietnamese people working in Japan.

Nikai, secretary-general of the ruling LDP, also agreed with Phuc that the Japanese and Vietnamese governments will cooperate in excluding predatory businesses to improve the environment in which Vietnamese work in Japan.

Nikai spoke to reporters to disclose an outline of his meeting with Phuc that took place in a suburb of the Vietnamese city of Hoi An.

Phuc welcomed Nikai's visit to Vietnam with more than 1,000 representatives of Japanese companies, local governments and other entities. The huge delegation reflects the two countries' strategic partnership in a wide range of fields, Phuc said.

Nikai explained plans to invite 150 Vietnamese students to Japan over the coming five years as part of youth exchange efforts. The two officials also agreed that their countries will share knowledge acquired through their experiences in responding to natural disasters.

