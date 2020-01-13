Japan's Nikka to End Sales of Aged Taketsuru Whiskeys

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nikka Whisky Distilling Co. will terminate the sales of three aged Taketsuru whiskeys at the end of March, it was learned Sunday.

Taketsuru Pure Malt 17 Years Old, 21 Years Old and 25 Years Old will become unavailable due to a shortage of unblended whiskeys caused by the huge popularity of Japanese whiskeys.

Nikka, under the wing of Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. <2502>, has already ceased to sell aged whiskeys of other brands including Yoichi.

When the three Taketsuru products are gone, Nikka's whiskey products showing the years of aging will totally disappear from the store shelves.

Meanwhile, Nikka will continue to sell Taketsuru Pure Malt, which will go through renewal. Taketsuru is made from whiskeys produced at Yoichi Distillery in Hokkaido and Miyagikyo Distillery in Miyagi Prefecture.

