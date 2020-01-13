Japan's Abe Meets with Saudi King

Newsfrom Japan

Riyadh, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had a meeting with Saudi King Salman to exchange views on the regional situation Sunday during his Middle East tour.

Abe is visiting the region in hopes of easing tensions between the United States and Iran. Saudi Arabia, the leading Sunni power, is Shiite Iran's key rival in the region.

In their 40-minute talks, the king expressed expectations that his country and Japan will deepen their strategic partnership in various fields, not only in the area of energy.

The two leaders confirmed their cooperation toward the successes of the Group of 20 meetings to be hosted by Saudi Arabia this year and the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Abe is believed to have explained that Japan's dispatch of a vessel and aircraft of the Maritime Self-Defense Force to the Middle East is designed to strengthen information gathering to secure the safety of Japan-related commercial ships.

