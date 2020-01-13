Most Local Govts Undecided on Ceremonies after Adult Age Change

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Many local governments in Japan remain undecided on whether coming-of-age ceremonies should continue to be held for people aged 20 after the adult age defined under the country's Civil Code is lowered to 18 from 20 in April 2022 following a revision to the law.

Many municipal governments hold coming-of-age ceremonies, mainly on the second Monday of January, which is designated as Coming-of-Age Day, a public holiday, in the country.

According to a Justice Ministry survey conducted for 1,037 municipalities last year, only 6.5 pct said they have decided on the age of people who would be qualified to take part in coming-of-age ceremonies after the lowering of the adult age.

Most of them, including the city of Warabi in Saitama Prefecture, eastern Japan, said the ceremonies will continue to be held for 20-year-olds.

"Many of people aged 18 are third-grade students at high school, and January when the ceremony is held is a crucial period in which they are in the homestretch in their study for university entrance exams or in job-hunting activities, preparing the way for their future paths," an official in charge of the ceremony at the Warabi municipal government said.

