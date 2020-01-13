World No. 1 Badminton Player Momota Hurt in Malaysia Car Accident

Newsfrom Japan

Kuala Lumpur, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--World No. 1 male badminton player Kento Momota was injured in an accident involving a car carrying him and others on an expressway near the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur early Monday.

The 25-year-old Japanese shuttler was taken to hospital. He broke his nose and suffered injuries on his lip, sources in local police said, adding that his condition is stable.

The car was transporting Momota and three other people related to Badminton, local media reports said. The driver of the car was killed in the accident, according to the reports.

Momota, an employee of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corp. and belonging to the badminton team of the Japanese company, got involved in the car accident when he was heading for an airport for returning home after winning the men's singles in the Malaysia Masters in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Yu Hirayama, head coach of the women's badminton team of Japanese information technology firm Nihon Unisys Ltd., was also hurt in the accident.

