VietJet Air to Open 5 New Japan Routes This Summer

Danang, Vietnam, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Vietnamese carrier VietJet Air said Monday that it plans to open five new routes linking the Southeast Asian nation and Japan this summer.

Three of the five will connect Chubu Centrair International Airport in the central Japan prefecture of Aichi with airports in three Vietnamese cities-- Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Danang.

The other two will be between Hanoi and Fukuoka Airport in Fukuoka Prefecture in the Kyushu southwestern Japan region and between Hanoi and Kagoshima Airport in Kagoshima Prefecture, also in Kyushu.

The move will raise the number of VietJet's Japan routes to 10. The carrier made the announcement in Danang, central Vietnam. A senior official of VietJet said its increased flight services will help promote state-to-state and region-to-region cooperation between Vietnam and Japan.

VietJet's move will further improve the convenience of passengers traveling between Japan and Vietnam, Toshihiro Nikai, visiting secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said at a ceremony to announce the new route openings, showing expectations for greater exchanges between people of the two countries and deeper bilateral relations.

