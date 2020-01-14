Abu Dhabi Offers Cooperation for Japan's Middle East Mission

Newsfrom Japan

Abu Dhabi, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Monday offered to cooperate with Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force troops being dispatched to the Middle East.

The United Arab Emirates will provide as much cooperation and support as possible to the MSDF troops, the crown prince told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a meeting in Abu Dhabi.

Abe said the MSDF mission is aimed at securing safe navigation by ships related to Japan in the region.

The crown prince said the UAE appreciates and welcomes Japan's efforts to ensure maritime security.

The two countries plan to hold working-level talks to discuss specific plans for the UAE's support and cooperation for the MSDF mission.

