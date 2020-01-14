Japanese Students Volunteer at Lausanne Youth Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Lausanne, Switzerland, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Six students from three northeastern Japan prefectures heavily damaged by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami volunteered at the Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Monday.

The junior high and high school students from Fukushima, Miyagi and Iwate prefectures participated in activities such as guiding visitors at a venue for figure skating.

"I was inspired by interacting with foreign people," said Yuzuha Yoshida, 17, a student at Iwaki High School in Fukushima.

Yoshida said, "I hope to let the world know the safety and charm of Fukushima." Her prefecture hosts some baseball and softball matches during this year's Tokyo Olympic Games.

Ibuki Aizawa, 17, a student at Tohoku International School in Sendai, Miyagi, said it was hard to guide people as they came in waves.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]