NHK Online Simulcasts Headed for Approval

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's communications ministry plans to approve a plan by Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, to conduct simultaneous broadcasting of all of its television programs on the internet, minister Sanae Takaichi said Tuesday.

Takaichi will approve the plan for full-blown simulcasts and other online services by NHK as early as later on Tuesday, after consulting the Radio Regulatory Council, an advisory panel.

The public broadcaster aims to begin trial simulcasts in March and full services in April.

"I will consult (the council), saying it is appropriate to approve it under certain conditions," Takaichi said at a news conference. The minister plans to require NHK to swiftly introduce detailed measures to keep its online operations budget under control, and to set up a forum for cooperating with commercial broadcasters.

NHK revised its plan last December, as requested by the communications ministry. The broadcaster reduced its online operations budget to 2.5 pct of viewing fee revenues, except for the funding of up to 2 billion yen for business related to the upcoming Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]