25 Years On: Support Project for Kobe Quake Victims to Be Passed on to Youth

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--A 69-year-old man who has dedicated his time since the 1995 Kobe earthquake in western Japan to visiting and listening to people affected by the disaster will hand over his mission to younger generations.

"The most important thing is to continue connecting," said Shuichi Maki, head of a nonprofit organization engaged in activities for disaster victims.

Maki has decided to retire as the group's leader in March due to his age and other reasons.

Friday marks the 25th anniversary of the Great Hanshin Earthquake, which registered the maximum 7 on Japan's seismic intensity scale for the first time. A total of 6,434 people were killed and 43,792 people were injured in the disaster.

Maki, then a teacher at an evening high school, was in Higashinada Ward in the city of Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, when the quake jolted the city and nearby areas on Jan. 17, 1995.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]