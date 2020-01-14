Low-Income People in Japan Have Higher Smoking Rates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Smoking rates among low-income people exceed those of their higher-income counterparts, Japan's health ministry said in a national health and nutrition survey report Tuesday.

The survey showed that one in three men with an annual income of less than 2 million yen smokes.

"Health disparities remain in some areas," a ministry official said, adding that the ministry will utilize the survey results for its future policies.

The survey was conducted in November 2018. Valid answers came from 3,268 of the 5,032 households surveyed across the country.

People who smoke regularly accounted for 34.3 pct among men with an annual income of less than 2 million yen, 32.9 pct among those with an income of 2 million yen to less than 4 million yen and 27.3 pct among those with an income of at least 6 million yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]