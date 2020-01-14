INTERVIEW: Sojitz Eyes Building Mobile Phone Base Stations in Vietnam

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese trading house Sojitz Corp. <2768> is considering building base stations for mobile phones in Vietnam, President Masayoshi Fujimoto said in a recent interview.

"We see potential demand" in Vietnam, where work by carriers to unify their base stations has not progressed, Fujimoto said.

Sojitz operates such a business in Myanmar with a major Malaysian telecommunications company.

"We hope to run the business in Vietnam as well," Fujimoto said.

During the interview, Fujimoto also said Sojitz has secured a budget of several billion yen for investment in startups in the information technology and digital fields through a fund it established in the United States.

