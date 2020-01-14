Japan's Emperor, Empress to Visit Britain in Spring

Newsfrom Japan

London, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will visit Britain in spring this year as state guests, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.

The Emperor and Empress will stay at Windsor Castle in the suburbs of London.

This will be the first overseas trip for the Imperial couple since Emperor Naruhito's enthronement on May 1 last year.

Buckingham Palace said that details of the visit will be announced later.

During their stay in Britain, the Emperor and Empress are expected to meet with Queen Elizabeth II.

