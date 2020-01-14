FamilyMart Begins Selling Microwaved Oden

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Major convenience store chain FamilyMart Co. <8028> said Tuesday it has begun microwaving "oden" ingredients after each order instead of preheating them in dedicated pots near the cash register at some one-third of its outlets nationwide.

The pot-to-microwave shift, made at about 6,000 of the chain's 16,500 stores, is aimed at reducing food loss as well as employees' burden of selling the winter dish, company officials said.

Under the new oden sales system, popular ingredients such as "daikon" radish and "chikuwa" fish-paste sausages are sealed in packs and heated upon order.

A four-piece pack and a six-piece pack will be sold at 268 yen and 358 yen, respectively, until spring. FamilyMart will then determine whether to continue the new system after analyzing sales data.

Previously, store staff had to confirm what were picked from the oden pots by each customer and calculate how much they would cost in total. Cleaning the pots was also their job.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]