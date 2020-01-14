Nissan Denies Reported Plan to Dissolve Alliance with Renault

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. <7201> denied on Tuesday a media report that the Japanese automaker is considering severing ties with its French alliance partner Renault SA.

"Nissan is in no way considering dissolving the alliance," the company said in a statement after Britain's Financial Times reported Monday that Nissan executives have accelerated secret contingency planning for a potential split from Renault and changes to its management board since former Chairman Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan late last month.

The alliance, including Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corp. <7211>, is "the source of Nissan's competitiveness," Nissan said. "Through the Alliance, to achieve sustainable and profitable growth, Nissan will look to continue delivering win-win results for all member companies."

