NHK Online Simulcasts Get Conditional Approval

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese communications minister Sanae Takaichi gave conditional approval Tuesday to a plan by Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, to conduct constant simultaneous broadcasting of its television programs on the internet.

Takaichi saw the approval endorsed by the Radio Regulatory Council, an advisory panel, after NHK accepted a ministry request to cut the online operations budget.

The public broadcaster aims to begin trial simulcasts in March and full services in April. It is slated to limit the simulcasts to about 17 hours per day for a while.

NHK subscribers will be allowed to view programs aired on the broadcaster's general and educational terrestrial channels also on smartphones and personal computers. They will also be able to view past programs broadcast up to a week before.

Online streaming of sports programs of this summer's Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games will be made available to nonsubscribers, including foreign visitors to Japan.

