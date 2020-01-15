Japan, Oman Agree to Work to Ease Mideast Tensions

Newsfrom Japan

Muscat, Oman, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq Al Said, Omani deputy prime minister and special representative for the sultan, agreed on Tuesday that their countries will cooperate to ease tensions in the Middle East.

At their meeting in the Omani capital of Muscat, Abe stressed that Japan will "continue its tenacious diplomatic efforts to avoid the escalation of the situation" in the region.

Asaad replied that his country appreciates the Japanese diplomatic efforts.

Abe explained to the Omani official that a Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force mission in the Middle East is aimed at ensuring safe navigation of vessels related to Japan.

Oman highly evaluates the mission and wants to cooperate, Asaad said. Tokyo is considering establishing a supply base in Oman for the mission.

