Japan, U.S., S. Korea Agree Not to Ease North Sanctions Soon

Newsfrom Japan

San Francisco, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his U.S. and South Korean counterparts agreed Tuesday that it is too early to relax the existing sanctions against North Korea now.

"We agreed to support U.S.-North Korea talks for the denuclearization (of North Korea) while sharing the view that it is too early to ease the sanctions at this stage," Motegi told reporters.

He was speaking after a 50-minute trilateral meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha in a San Francisco suburb.

During the meeting, Motegi called for U.S. and South Korean support for efforts to resolve the issue of Japanese abductees in North Korea as soon as possible.

The three foreign chiefs also discussed the Middle East situation amid tensions between Washington and Tehran.

