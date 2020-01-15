Victims Mourned 4 Years after Karuizawa Bus Crash

Newsfrom Japan

Karuizawa, Nagano Pref., Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Many mourners paid visits on Wednesday to a monument built for victims of a fatal ski tour bus crash that occurred in Karuizawa, a resort town in the central Japan prefecture of Nagano, four years ago.

In the early hours of Jan. 15, 2016, the bus fell from a roadside hill after traveling down a mountain road at a speed greatly exceeding the legal limit, killing 15 people aboard and injuring 26 others.

Misaku Takahashi, 58, president of bus operator ESP, which ran the bus, visited the monument located near the crash site at 5 a.m. (8 p.m. Tuesday GMT) to offer flowers.

"I apologize from my heart to everyone involved, including the victims and families of those who have been lost," Takahashi said.

Hosei University Professor Emeritus Naoki Ogi, 73, also visited the monument to pray for the victims. Ten Hosei University students who attended a seminar offered by Ogi were among the passengers on the crashed bus. Four of them died in the incident.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]