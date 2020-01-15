Koizumi to Take Paternity Leave for 2 Weeks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who is expecting a child with his wife, said Wednesday that he will take paternity leave for some two weeks in total over three months.

Koizumi plans to secure time for child-rearing by shortening work hours and teleworking from home using online conference and other systems.

His wife, Christel Takigawa, a freelance television presenter, is set to give birth to their first child shortly.

"The number of government workers taking childcare leave would not increase unless the government changes not only employment systems but also the workplace atmosphere," Koizumi said in a meeting to discuss work style reform held at the Environment Ministry.

"I hope my decision would encourage other people to take child-rearing leave without hesitation," he said.

