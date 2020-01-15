Offices of Ex-Justice Min., Wife Raided over Election Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Prosecutors raided the offices of former Japanese Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai and his wife, Anri, in Hiroshima, western Japan, on Wednesday over an alleged election law violation during her House of Councillors election campaign in July last year.

In October last year, the Shunkan Bunshun weekly magazine reported that the campaign office of Kawai's wife, elected to the Upper House for the first time in July, paid some campaign staff higher daily allowances than the legal ceiling.

The office paid 30,000 yen per day to those calling out the candidate's name and slogans from campaign vehicles, even though the daily limit for payments to such staff is 15,000 yen under the public offices election law, according to the report.

The weekly also said that Kawai was deeply involved in his wife's election campaign.

A citizen group in Hiroshima Prefecture and a university professor filed complaints against the couple with the Hiroshima District Public Prosecutors Office last year.

