Nozaki's Corned Beef Gets Packaging Revamp

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Kawasho Foods Corp. said Wednesday that it will renew the packaging of its "Nozaki's Corned Beef" canned meat product for the first time in about 70 years, scrapping the unique can that is opened when part of its side face is stripped away with a special tool.

The JFE Shoji Trade Corp. subsidiary said the packaging will be changed due to aging issues with the equipment for producing the old cans.

The previous can design featured a "key" for removing a strip of the can to separate the top and bottom sections. The company has ended production of the product using the old cans.

The new can design, which will hit shop shelves on March 16, is opened when the lid is peeled away. The new packaging will retain the emblematic trapezoid shape of the old can as well as the illustration of a cow emblazoned on the side face.

The weight of the product's content will be decreased from 100 grams to 80 grams. The suggested retail price is 426 yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]