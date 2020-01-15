Honda, Isuzu to Conduct Joint Research on Fuel-Cell Trucks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. <7267> and Isuzu Motors Ltd. <7202> said Wednesday that they will jointly conduct research on large fuel-cell trucks.

The two major Japanese automakers plan to make a prototype model in two years and conduct road tests.

Honda and Isuzu will accelerate research by bringing together their technologies and know-how at a time when the auto industry is moving to electrify not only passenger cars but also commercial vehicles as environmental regulations are becoming stricter worldwide.

Powered by electricity generated by chemical reactions between hydrogen and oxygen, fuel-cell vehicles emit no carbon dioxide when they are traveling.

Vehicles with a fuel-cell system run while generating electricity and can travel long distances. The system is therefore believed to be suitable for large trucks that are used mainly for intercity transportation.

