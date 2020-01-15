INTERVIEW: Marubeni Targets Health Biz, Asian Middle Class

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp. <8002> will strengthen its operations in the health field and those targeting the Asian middle class, President Masumi Kakinoki has said.

Marubeni is considering some 80 new investment projects, Kakinoki said in a recent interview.

The company plans to invest 200 billion yen in new business fields over the three years through fiscal 2021.

Demand in the health field is growing mainly in advanced economies whose populations are aging.

In Asian emerging economies with growth potential, Marubeni will invest intensively in operations targeting the middle class, which is forecast to expand further.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]