Only 1 in 190 to Get Jobs for "Ice Age" People at Health Min.

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry said Wednesday the number of applicants for regular job positions for the so-called employment ice age generation totaled 1,934, against the quota of 10.

The ministry will conduct the written examination in February and interviews in March. Successful applicants will be decided March 30 or later.

Eligible applicants were those born between April 2, 1970, and April 1, 1985, who had no work experience as regular employees over the past year or were in regular work positions for no more than 12 months in total over the past five years.

Passers will start working May 1 at the earliest.

The ministry accepted applications for the positions between Dec. 25 and Friday.

