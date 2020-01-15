Use of Bogus Receipts Suspected in Akimoto Bribery Case

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Fictitious receipts are believed to have been used in a high-profile casino resort-linked bribery case involving Japanese lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto, informed sources said Wednesday.

According to the sources, with the receipts Akimoto pretended that he spent money on his travel to China to visit the head office in Shenzhen of a company suspected of giving bribes to the 48-year-old House of Representatives member and a casino in Macau.

A political funds report for 2017 by Akimoto's support group indicates that he paid 1.28 million yen twice in December that year to a Hong Kong company for the China trip.

Because the company was controlled by Masahiko Konno, 48, adviser to 500.com, the Shenzhen-based firm, Tokyo prosecutors suspect that Konno issued two bogus receipts to Akimoto in line with an advance agreement, the sources said.

Akimoto was rearrested Tuesday on fresh charges of taking bribes worth some 3.5 million yen in total, including about 1.5 million yen for the China trip. He has already been indicted for allegedly accepting 3 million yen in cash and being paid 760,000 yen for a family trip to Rusutsu, a village in Hokkaido where a Sapporo tourism company had planned to build a casino resort.

